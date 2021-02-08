Amy Schumer's fairy godmayo ad from Sunday's Super Bowl was one of the funniest moments during the whole game. Not only did it make us want a sandwich, we really loved her golden wings.

But Schumer was enjoying it in a very different way than the rest of us, because it meant she got to show herself on television to her young son Gene, 1, for the very first time!

"First time seeing mom on tv," she wrote in the caption.

In an Instagram she posted on Sunday evening, Schumer sits in the family living room with her husband Chris Fischer holding Gene on his lap, while off-camera the Hellmann's mayonnaise ad plays on the TV.

Gene behaves beautifully, sitting quietly with a binkie in his mouth as the commercial plays. Meanwhile, mom eagerly turns to see any sort of reaction from the little guy, but he's clearly under the fairy godmayo's spell and doesn't say a word.

That is, until the commercial ends and daddy jiggles him on his lap a bit. Schumer asks, "Was that mama?"

"Yes," murmurs Gene.

Cue laughter!

We're not the only one to find the whole thing adorable. Paris Hilton wrote in the comments, "Adorable ... The way you look at him," and Debra Messing echoed the sentiment: "Watching you watching him is the best."

Of course, Gene's already probably used to seeing all kinds of things on TV; as Schumer noted in another Instagram in January, "We let him watch a lot of TV."

But we guess we'll have to wait about 17 more years to find out what Gene thinks of some of his mother's racier material. This, at least, is a G-rated look at mom at work!