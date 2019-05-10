Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 10, 2019, 2:39 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Amy Schumer is learning pretty quickly that having a baby means a lot of time up in the middle of the night.

The comedian, who gave birth to a baby boy named Gene earlier this week, posted a selfie on Instagram of her and her bundle of joy in the wee hours of Friday morning.

“New kid, who dis?” Schumer succinctly wrote.

Schumer, 37, gave birth to Gene on Sunday and announced his arrival the next day with a not-so veiled reference to the birth of Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex’s baby.

“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” the comedian wrote.

On Tuesday, Schumer revealed the baby’s name is Gene Attell Fischer, with many people believing the middle name serves as an homage to Schumer’s friend and longtime standup comedian, Dave Attell, who had a role in Schumer’s 2015 comedy, “Trainwreck.”

"Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris," she wrote.

While Schumer gets ready for all the long nights ahead, something tells us that we're going to laugh about it down the line when she writes new material all about her motherhood adventures.