When it comes to body image, Amy Schumer has always kept things real, and her funny response to a post-baby-body pic Hilaria Baldwin just shared is no exception.

Over the weekend, Baldwin posted a photo with her 5-month-old son Edu. In the shot, the 36-year-old poses in her underwear and shows off her trim postpartum body.

"Post bath, getting ready for the day photo by Carmen ✨...can’t stop smelling this baby 😂!" she wrote.

Schumer, who welcomed her son Gene in May 2019, had a bit of fun and reposted Baldwin's image to her own page.

"Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year," the 39-year-old comedian wrote.

Schumer's followers approved.

"Thank you for keeping it so realistic," one fan wrote. Another commented "I would rather see you and Gene, but this is hilarious."

Some fans got in on the joke and played along with Schumer. "Wow love the brunette look on you," one said. "This picture of you, Amy... Thank you for your vulnerability!!" another wrote.

Baldwin, a mother of five, has shared several photos of herself in her underwear over the past few months since giving birth to Edu. While many fans have applauded the 36-year-old for her post-baby-body, some worried the posts sent the wrong message to other moms who had a more difficult time losing their baby weight.

Many fans were supportive of Baldwin's post, but some took offense to it. hilariabaldwin/ Instagram

Still, Baldwin has addressed her critics and told them she's always been a champion of body positivity.

"One thing you MUST know is that it comes in ALL different shapes and sizes, MINE INCLUDED. I don’t judge anyone’s body. Would you applaud me in this post if I looked different? Think on that. Should I hide because of my body? I don’t do anything wrong to be ashamed of my figure,” she wrote in October.

As for Schumer, well she's always had a healthy dose of humility when it comes to her postpartum body. Just a month after giving birth to her first child, the comedian shared a series of photos of herself proudly wearing hospital underwear.

“5 weeks. Hospital underwear for life!” the new mother wrote at the time.