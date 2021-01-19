Comedian Amy Schumer had her fans in stitches on Sunday night while discussing her parenting strategies.

“Everybody has different rules and it’s all about what works for you, so we decided to do no screen time at all for our son,” Schumer, 39, begins in an Instagram video.

Schumer, who shares 20-month-old son Gene with her husband, Chris Fischer, then holds up a copy of “Goodnight Moon” by Margaret Wise Brown and explains that they are steering the toddler towards things “like adorable books.”

Then the camera pans to Gene staring at a TV.

“Gene, do you want to read a book? A book?” Schumer asks. But Gene is transfixed by his show and doesn’t respond.

After a brief pause, Schumer fesses up.

“I mean, we let him watch a lot of TV,” she concludes, with a smirk.

Screen time was on the brain for many parents after the New York Times published a story on Saturday about how screen time has "soared" through the COVID-19 epidemic. Dr. Dimitri Christakis, director of the Center for Child Health, Behavior and Development at Seattle Children’s Research Institute said he has concerns about mental health, and noted that increased screen time is associated with anxiety, depression, obesity and aggression.

Researchers also warned that screen time can hinder social and physical development.

It should come as no surprise that the piece sparked big reactions on Twitter.

“I do not want to read your hot take about kids and screens during a once in a lifetime pandemic. We are all doing our goddamn best. I will not add some BULLS*** parent shaming fear based judgement to my already overly long list of surviving right now,” actor Leslie Grossman wrote.

Added another user, “Every single day I am literally grateful this did not come before we had screens. My daughter is in isolation now as we figure out if she has covid, after two weeks of group quarantine, in a country that’s in lockdown. USE ALL THE SCREENS."