Amy Schumer had a powerful response after a troll asked how she might "cope" with the news that her baby boy, Gene, could be on the autism spectrum.

It all started when she posted a cute new photo of the nearly 4-month-old and asked if anyone would be interested in watching a documentary series chronicling her pregnancy and birth.

"Not, really, honestly. I think you're great, I just feel like it's self serving and overdone," one person wrote. "I'd like to see a documentary of you discovering your mate is diagnosed with autism and how you cope with the possibility that your child will be on the spectrum..."

Schumer, 38, seemed to take issue with the word "cope."

"How I cope? I don't see being on the spectrum as a negative thing," she said.

The "Trainwreck" actress has been very open about her husband Chris Fischer's autism diagnosis, which she has talked about in her Netflix special "Growing" and in several interviews. Schumer has said marrying someone with autism has been a positive experience and that she wants to remove the stigma of getting diagnosed.

"My husband is my favorite person I've ever met. He's kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him," she continued. "Am I supposed to hope my son isn't like that? I will pay attention and try and provide him with the tools he needs to overcome whatever challenges come up, like all parents."

And in true Schumer fashion, she ended with a little humor.

"I'd be disappointed if he liked the 'Big Bang Theory' and NASCAR, not if he has ASD," she said.