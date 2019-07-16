Amy Schumer has a lot to celebrate and her newborn son Gene is right there with her to cheer her on!

The nominations for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday and the comedian earned her 12th nomination for her Netflix special, "Growing." After the news broke, Schumer posted a sweet photo of her firstborn on Instagram, along with a message of thanks (and, of course, a joke):

"We are very proud of being EMMY nominated for our @netflixisajoke special #GROWING as we were both on stage during filming!" she wrote. "Very proud and excited. Thank you everyone who voted and to my husband who wants me to never stop talking."

The reference to both she and Gene being on stage is that the little guy was still in utero when Schumer filmed the stand-up special.

If you click through the Instagram slideshow, you'll also see a loving photo of Schumer cuddling up with her husband, Chris Fischer. We're amused that he never wants her to "stop talking," yet has his hand over her mouth!

All in good fun, no doubt. Fischer and Schumer married last year, and baby Gene came along this past May. She encountered challenges during her pregnancy, announcing in February that she had to cancel her remaining tour dates due to hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness that prevented her from traveling.

In the end, though, we sense she feels it was all worth it. And we bet Gene agrees!