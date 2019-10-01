Amy Schumer knows that her postpartum weight loss isn't quite on the level of the stunning transformation of fellow mother Jessica Simpson, but she is celebrating it with a smile!

The comedian, who gave birth to her son Gene in May, gave a playful shoutout on Instagram to Simpson, who recently showed off her 100-pound weight loss since giving birth to her third child in March.

"Ok Simpson! Well ive lost 10 pounds and 100 dollars to my sister playing poker. #norush #givememymoneybackkim," Schumer captioned a photo of herself next to her sister, Kim Caramele.

Simpson, 39, shared a photo on Instagram last month showing off her dramatic weight loss since welcoming her third child, Birdie Mae, with husband Eric Johnson.

While Schumer's weight loss wasn't quite as dramatic, Simpson cheered on her fellow mom with a response in the comments on her Instagram post.

"You’re hot,'' she wrote. "Size only matters when it comes to men."

It's the latest relatable post from Schumer, 38, a first-time mom who shared a photo of herself in late August napping with Gene and lamenting that she had to go back to work instead of cuddling with her baby boy.

She has also dealt with mothers who shamed her for going back to work too soon after she performed a stand-up set a few weeks after Gene's birth.

Schumer has also been very open about her pregnancy struggles, which included dealing with an extreme form of morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum that forced her to cancel her tour in February.

But whether it's dealing with pregnancy issues, snuggling with Gene or having some fun with Jessica Simpson about postpartum weight loss, she always does it with a smile!