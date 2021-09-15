Amy Duggar King, once portrayed on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" as the "bad girl cousin," is not holding back with her feelings toward her extended family.

King, 34, shared an image to Instagram of pink balloons that read, "It's okay to cut off toxic family for your own well being."

The photo was originally created by artist Michael James Schneider, who is well known for posting colorful balloon quotes on the viral Instagram account blcksmth.

"Amen & Amen.It’s not easy, but necessary," she captioned the photo.

While King did not reveal specific family members in her most recent social post, she has been open about creating healthy boundaries with some of her extended Duggar family.

"It’s OK to protect yourself from negativity and it’s OK to step back. I think that’s where I’m at," she told TODAY Parents in an exclusive interview earlier this year after her cousin, Josh Duggar, was arrested on charges of receiving and possessing images of child sexual abuse.

As a parent herself to 23-month-old Daxton Ryan with husband, Dillon, King told TODAY in May that she struggles with the charges against her cousin.

"To look at my little guy...my heart and my brain cannot comprehend that," she shared. "It blows my mind. It’s heartbreaking and disgusting and evil. It’s so evil. I want nothing to do with it."

King is the the daughter of Jim Bob Duggar's older sister, Deanna Duggar. Earlier this year, Deanna told TODAY she was heartbroken by the allegations against her nephew and is praying for the family.

"It breaks my heart, it really does," Duggar said. "I pray for the family and that’s all I can do."

In the wake of Josh Duggar's arrest, TLC canceled the family's reality series, "Counting On," which followed the older children as they celebrated life milestones.

"I will just say that whatever you do in the darkness comes out in the light," King told TODAY Parents, reflecting on the magnitude of her cousin's allegations. "There’s a Bible verse that says it’s better to hang a millstone around your head and jump into the ocean than to hurt one of these precious little ones."

