Congratulations to Amy Duggar King and her husband, Dillon King!

The former “19 Kids and Counting” star gave birth to a healthy baby boy via C-section Wednesday.

In a post to Instagram, the first-time mom said the new arrival, named Daxton Ryan King, is “absolute perfection!!!”

That update came just hours after another post from Amy, one in which she announced “Brb… we’re gonna go be parents now!!”

“Surprise!! Our little Daxton will be here today!!” the 33-year-old wrote alongside a photo of her and Dillon standing in front of the hospital and looking absolutely gleeful.

Amy, who's the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, then went on to tell her fans and followers about her birth plan.

“With my small frame and the fact that the Dr. Said there’s an 85% chance I'd have an emergency situation. We went ahead and scheduled a cesarean to be on the safe side,” she wrote.

She then added a message to any potential mom-shamers out there who wanted to judge that decision, simply noting, “I'm sure there will be negative comments. But I have to do what's right for my body and what's healthy for my son.”

Amy asked for prayers ahead of the C-section, which was the first surgery of any type she’d undergone.

“I've never even stayed in a hospital before, so I'm just a ball of nerves,” she wrote.

But according to Amy’s sister-in-law, photographer Loren Bullard, in the end, there was nothing to worry about.

“Smooth and easy delivery,” she told People. “Both mom and baby are great and healthy!”

The publication reported Daxton weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20 inches long.

Amy and Dillion, who celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last month, announced that they were expecting their first child back in April —and that was just part of what's shaping up to be a Duggar family baby boom.

Josiah and Lauren Duggar, Joseph and Kendra Duggar, Josh and Anna Duggar and John David and Abbie Duggar are all expecting their own bundles of joy, too. And in May, Jessa Duggar Seewald and Ben Seewald welcomed their third child to the world, a baby girl named Ivy Jane.