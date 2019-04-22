Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 22, 2019, 5:21 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

The Duggar family keeps getting bigger and bigger!

On Sunday, Amy Duggar King announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Dillon King, are expecting their first child.

Amy Duggar King and husband Dillon King are expecting their first child. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The former "19 Kids and Counting" star, 32, shared the happy news with a cute photo of the couple standing in a meadow adorned with Easter eggs. In their arms, they hold huge balloons spelling out the word "BABY."

"BABY KING IS ON THE WAY!!! Happy Easter from our growing family to yours!!" she wrote in the caption.

She followed up by telling People she's due in October and is "over the moon about becoming a momma."

Amy, who's the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, had been friends with Dillon for years before the couple tied the knot in front of hundreds of guests at Horton Farms near Bentonville, Arkansas, in 2015.

Last December, they revealed to People that they'd been having sex "all the time" in hopes of starting a family.

"The kids are coming,” said Dillon. “We’ve been practicing."

Congratulations, Amy and Dillon!