Amy Coney Barrett to open up about her 7 children at Supreme Court confirmation hearing

Amy Coney Barrett is sharing some details about her children as a proud mother of seven in her opening statement on the first day of her Senate confirmation hearings on her Supreme Court nomination.

Barrett, 48, has seven children with her husband of 21 years, Jesse Barrett, who is a lawyer. Five of them are their biological children, and two of them were adopted from Haiti.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett shared some details about her seven children in her opening statement at her Senate confirmation hearing for her Supreme Court nomination. Anna Moneymaker / Reuters

She will share a little bit about each one as part of her opening statement on Monday.

"Emma is a sophomore in college who just might follow her parents into a career in the law," Barrett will say. "Vivian came to us from Haiti. When she arrived, she was so weak that we were told she might never walk or talk normally. She now deadlifts as much as the male athletes at our gym, and I assure you that she has no trouble talking."

Four of the children are teenagers: Emma, Vivian, Tess and John Peter.

"Tess is 16, and while she shares her parents’ love for the liberal arts, she also has a math gene that seems to have skipped her parents’ generation," her mother will say in her statement. "John Peter joined us shortly after the devastating earthquake in Haiti, and Jesse, who brought him home, still describes the shock on JP’s face when he got off the plane in wintertime Chicago.

"Once that shock wore off, JP assumed the happy-go-lucky attitude that is still his signature trait."

Barrett was joined by her children as she arrived for her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Monday. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The couple's three youngest children are Liam, Juliet and Benjamin.

"Liam is smart, strong, and kind, and to our delight, he still loves watching movies with Mom and Dad," Barrett will say. "Ten-year-old Juliet is already pursuing her goal of becoming an author by writing multiple essays and short stories, including one she recently submitted for publication. And our youngest — Benjamin, who has Down syndrome — is the unanimous favorite of the family."

Barrett, who is a judge for the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, also spoke about her children in 2017 at her confirmation hearing as a circuit judge. Her three oldest daughters sat behind her in the audience as she gave her opening remarks.

The mother of seven is also part of a family of seven herself. She will also mention her brothers and sisters in her opening statement on Monday.

"My own siblings are here, some in the hearing room and some nearby," she will say. "Carrie, Megan, Eileen, Amanda, Vivian, and Michael are my oldest and dearest friends. We’ve seen each other through both the happy and hard parts of life, and I am so grateful that they are with me now."