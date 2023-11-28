Read the touching love letter Jimmy Carter wrote his late wife 75 years ago

Amy Carter read a love letter written 75 years ago by her father, Jimmy Carter, to his wife, the late Rosalynn Carter, during Rosalynn's tribute service on Nov. 28.

During the service, held at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church in Atlanta, Amy Carter read the letter on behalf of her 99-year-old father.

Amy Carter is the fourth and youngest of the couple’s children, and their only daughter.

“I chose something that is hard to read without crying,” Amy Carter said during the service. “My mom spent most of her life in love with my dad. Their partnership and love story was a defining feature of her life. Because he isn’t able to speak to you today, I am going to share some of his words about loving and missing her.”

Amy Carter was one of several family members who spoke during the service. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images

Amy Carter then read a letter written to Rosalynn Carter 75 years ago by the former president during his service in the Navy.

“My darling, every time I have ever been away from you, I have been thrilled when I returned to discover just how wonderful you are. While I am away, I try to convince myself that you really are not, could not be as sweet and beautiful as I remember. But when I see you, I fall in love with you all over again. Does that seem strange to you? It doesn’t to me. Goodbye, darling. Until tomorrow. Jimmy.” the letter from Jimmy carter recited by amy carter during her mother rosalynn carter's tribute service.

Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19 at her home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96. She married Jimmy Carter — the 39th president of the United States — in July 1946 when she was 18 years old. She served as the first lady of the United States from 1977 to 1981.