Jordin Sparks is sharing the baby love!

The “American Idol” alum, who is expecting her first child (a son) this spring, posted a cute Instagram photo on Sunday from her baby shower. In the adorable snapshot, her little niece kisses her baby bump.

“We had a low key baby shower for Little man in AZ with family and friends this afternoon,” Sparks wrote in the caption.

“It was beautiful. I am so grateful for the support system I've had growing up and the roots that took hold to support us now," she added. "This journey is incredible. God is good.”

Her husband, Dana Isaiah, also posted a photo from the happy event. One thing seems certain: Their baby will have a loving, supportive extended family!

Sparks has been very open about her pregnancy on Instagram. Back in January, she posted a beautiful series of photos showing off her baby bump.

“I've really just been enjoying time with my husband and the fascination of this new life growing inside me,” the singer wrote in the caption. “I can feel myself changing in the best way possible and I'm so grateful that I'm able to carry this little miracle. It is so beautiful, makes me feel so powerful and I love my new curves!”

A few weeks later, Sparks posted another photo of her growing baby bump alongside a Biblical psalm about pregnancy.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!