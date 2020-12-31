Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

American Girl's 2021 Girl of the Year is Kira, a 10-year-old who loves animals and the environment, and spends time abroad visiting her great aunts' wildlife sanctuary and veterinary clinic in Australia.

And yes, there are adorable koala bears in her storyline.

Kira, American Girl's 2021 Girl of the Year, will be available online on Dec. 31 and in American Girl stores on Jan. 1. American Girl

"Whether she’s caring for an orphaned koala joey or facing a bushfire that’s threatening her great-aunts’ wildlife sanctuary in Australia, Kira confronts critical ecological issues, such as wildlife protection and the threat of climate change, that are more relevant to our planet than ever," American Girl explained in a press release.

Kira will also bring awareness to NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) in Australia, a wildlife organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating sick and injured animals, including those affected by wildfires and drought. American Girl will match customer donations to the organization dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000 through the end of 2021.