American Girl's 2019 Girl of the Year doll is Blaire, a young aspiring chef who enjoys bringing people together at her family's upstate New York sustainable farm and bed and breakfast.

The doll, which will be released by American Girl on January 1, has a timely storyline that unfolds through a series of chapter books: Blaire struggles to find balance between the digital world and the real world and feels self-conscious about a newly-diagnosed food sensitivity.

As with all of American Girl's characters, a host of accessories are available for Blaire, who has curly red hair and green eyes. Blaire's family farm is available as a play set in addition to farm animals, party decor and several outfits.

And, American Girl has big plans for Blaire throughout 2019. On January 1, American Girl stores will host a launch event with Blaire-themed activities and a free take-home Blaire doll item. American Girl fans can interact online with Blaire's storyline on a special website. And during select dining events at American Girl stores during the year, families can connect through a Blaire-inspired dinner series that promotes mealtime togetherness.

American Girl says Blaire's storyline will revolve around balancing technology and the real world and dealing with a food sensitivity. American Girl

“Building and maintaining supportive relationships with family and friends is central to Blaire’s story — a message we think is important to champion among girls today," says Julia Prohaska, Vice President of Marketing for American Girl. "In an age where families are often striving for quality time together, we hope Blaire inspires everyone to make a New Year’s resolution to connect more regularly with the important people in their lives and make their time together this year really count."