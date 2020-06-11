Sign up for our newsletter

America's first surviving black sextuplets graduated from high school last week in Birmingham, Alabama.

The loudest cheers, of course, came from their parents, Chris and Diamond Harris, but both admit they've been feeling a little sad.

“The morning of the ceremony, I sat in bed looking at their baby pictures and felt depressed,” Diamond, who is a nurse, told TODAY Parents. "It's going to be too quiet."

On the bright side, they'll probably be popping in to do laundry. All six kids are continuing their education in their native Alabama.

The Harris sextuplets graduated from high school on June 2, 2020. Courtesy of Chris Harris

The Harrises gave TODAY Parents a rundown of their kids' personalites and future plans.

Come fall, "girly-girl" Kiera is heading off to Lawson State Community College to study cosmetology, while her "outspoken" sister, Kaylynne, chose Alabama State University for its physical therapy program.

Kaleb and Kieran will be attending Alabama A&M. Kaleb, the "father figure" of the bunch, plans to major in computer science. Kieran, the "thoughtful one," is interested in art.

Kobe, who Diamond describes as "Mr. Smooth," and who wants to play college baseball, will join Kaylynne at Alabama State University. Kyle, the 6-foot-4 "gentle giant" who has autism, will be doing a life skills program.

“These kids have been my life for almost 18 years. They have been my reason,” Chris, a second grade teacher, told TODAY Parents. “I keep reminding myself it’s just going to be different, but everything will be OK.”

The Harris sextuplets on the first day of high school. Courtesy of Chris Harris

The Harris sextuplets on the first day of their senior year. Courtesy of Chris Harris

Chris, 46, pointed out that the family has adapted to big changes before. He and Diamond divorced in 2012, and have both remarried.

“Chris and I, we’re best friends,” Diamond, 45, said. “I love his wife too. I talk to her all the time. I told Chris the other day, ‘She’s my wife.’”

"They get the best of both of their parents now," Chris added.

The Harris sextuplets were born in July 2002. University of Alabama/Getty Images

The sextuplets, who could once fit in the palm of Chris’ hand, will celebrate their 18th birthday next month. In August, they’ll start packing up their rooms.

Chris will miss doing projects with the kids and Monday pizza night. Diamond will miss listening to the teens chattering in their special multiples language.

“No one else can understand what they’re saying,” she revealed. “I’ll be like ’Slow down, annunciate. And they look at me all confused, like ‘how did you not catch that?’ It’s been that way since they started talking."