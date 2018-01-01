share tweet pin email

America Ferrera is going to be a mom!

The actress and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, both announced on New Year's Eve on Instagram that they are expecting their first child.

Ferrera, 33, wore festive 2018 glasses while holding up a baby onesie that says "more kisses (please)" in Spanish.

"We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018!'' she wrote. "Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year!"

Williams, 36, and the "Superstore" actress have been together for 12 years and married for six since meeting when he cast her in a student film at the University of Southern California.

Ferrera, best known for her lead role in "Ugly Betty," and Williams married in 2011 in Chappaqua, New York.

"Making room for new and beautiful things to come in 2018!" Williams wrote in his announcement.

