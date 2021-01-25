An Amazon delivery driver says he helped save a Texas infant who was abandoned on the side of a road by a carjacker, according to local news reports.

Juan Carlos Flores, an Amazon driver who was working in North Houston on the morning of January 18, said he spotted a carseat on the curb while delivering package, but at first did not realize there was a baby in it.

Flores said he thought that a parent might have put the carseat on the curb for a moment. But after 10 minutes delivering packages, nobody had come to pick it up, and Flores noticed the carseat contained an infant.

"When I saw that baby, I wanted to cry," Flores told KTRK in an interview.

He said he went to the nearest home and told the residents about the abandoned baby. They called the police; when officers arrived, Flores said he led the police to the abandoned infant.

"I took the police to the house where was the baby, and that's when they told me the baby was stolen with a car, and they left the baby on the side of the street," Flores said.

The Houston Police Department did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment on the incident. HPD told KTRK they are still searching for the suspect in the carjacking.

A crying woman, identified as the mother, arrived shortly after and reunited with her baby, Flores said.

Asked how he feels to have found the abandoned infant, Flores said, "I feel lucky."