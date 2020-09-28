Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcome 2nd child — see the pic

Actors Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are now parents twice over!

"The Last Word" co-stars shared a photo of the newborn via the Instagram account of INARA, the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance, on Monday.

"We are so happy to join with @warchildusa to be the first to announce that our board members @mingey and @thomas_sadoski welcomed their second child into this world," read the caption, which then quoted the proud parents: "Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. ... With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star."

INARA helps refugee children who've been injured due to conflicts around the world and helps them get the treatment they need.

Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried at the Met Gala in 2018 Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Met Museum

Seyfried, 34, and Sadoski, 44, are also parents to daughter Nina, 3. They eloped in March 2017 when Seyfried was nearly due with Nina.

In 2017, Sadoski told "The Late Late Show's" James Corden that becoming a first-time dad filled him with mixed emotions. "I'm more excited about this than I've ever been about anything in my life," he said. "I'm also more terrified about it than anything than I've ever done in my life."

Looks like he's gotten used to it! Congratulations to Seyfried and Sadoski.