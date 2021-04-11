Amanda Seyfried's baby son makes surprise appearance in TODAY interview: 'He's my guy'

Amanda Seyfried is cherishing her time at home with her family, including her newborn son, who made a surprise appearance during an interview on Sunday TODAY.

"He's my guy!" Seyfriend said as she picked up her baby boy and introduced him to host Willie Geist. "You can look at that nice man," she said with a laugh.

It was instant cuteness overload!

"Oh my God. What a cute guy," Willie answered. "Come on! Oh, that's incredible."

Seyfried, 35, and her husband Thomas Sadoski, 44, announced the birth of their son last September via the Instagram account of the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance. They decided to release a photo of their son to raise awareness for the organization, which helps children in conflict areas who need medical treatment but are unable to access it due to war.

"The Last Word" co-stars also have a 4-year-old daughter, Nina.

The family lives on a farm in upstate New York, where Seyfried is enjoying quiet family time, without the usual hustle of traveling around the world to film and promote movies.

"I like a normal life," she told Willie. "I fought so hard to impress upon people that I am normal, that I do not have someone waking me up with breakfast in bed and that I'm not chauffeured around."

"Every time I meet somebody new, I'm just so desperate for them to understand that you can talk to me. I have feelings. I've struggled. I came from a normal upbringing. I want to connect like everybody else because I am like everybody else."

Seyfried also opened up during the Sunday Sitdown about her struggle with anxiety. While she usually appears poised and confident, she said the negative thoughts she deals with never really go away.

"It feels like life or death. That's what a panic attack is, really," she explained to Willie. "Your body just goes into fight or flight. The endorphin rush and the dump that happens after the panic attack is so extraordinary. You just feel so relieved and your body is just kind of recovered in a way. It's so bizarre because it's all physiological, but it starts in your head."

While she's happy living a normal life at home, Seyfried said she's still processing the news that she's now an Academy Award-nominated actor. She's nominated for best supporting actress in David Fincher's "Mank," set in 1930s, in which she plays Hollywood starlet Marion Davies, mistress of media mogul William Randolph Hearst.

She actually found out about the honor in the most normal way possible: Her mom, who lives with her and helps take care of her kids, told her. She recalled to Willie that her mom woke her up with the exciting news, which still "hasn't sunk in," Seyfried said.

"She's like, 'You got it.' And I woke up and I was like, 'So I'm going to celebrate. I'm going to the Oscars as a nominee!'"

