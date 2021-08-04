Amanda Knox is pregnant, expecting baby after miscarriage

Amanda Knox is pregnant after experiencing a devastating miscarriage in May.

On the latest episode of her “Labryinths” podcast, Knox, 34, shared a recording of herself telling the happy news to her husband, Christopher Robinson.

“Thank goodness! Yay, we did it!” Knox is heard shouting to Robinson after taking a home pregnancy test.

Knox went on to share that she and Robinson, a writer, are documenting their journey to parenthood. Their miniseries will take listeners “on an intimate journey from conception to birth.”

Last month, Knox opened up about the emotional trauma of pregnancy loss. On her podcast, the criminal justice activist revealed that she and Robinson conceived quickly after they started trying, and hung a mural in the baby’s nursery. The couple chose a name and shared the joyful news with their parents on Mother’s Day.

But shortly after, it was determined that Knox’s unborn baby had stopped growing at six weeks gestation.

“That was confusing to me, because I thought, ‘Why would there be a dead baby just hanging out in there? If it wasn’t viable, why wasn’t it going away?’" Knox said. "My body didn’t even know, and that felt weird to me… I didn’t know that you could have a missed miscarriage.”

Knox, like many women who experience a miscarriage, blamed herself. It’s important to note that 1 in 4, or 25%, of pregnancies end in miscarriage. The most common reason is chromosomal abnormalities in the embryo, according to the Mayo Clinic. That means it's no one's fault.

“Do I have bad eggs and I just never knew? Am I too old? Did something happen to me while I was over in Italy?’” Knox recalled wondering. “If it’s not easy and you don’t know why, then anything could be the problem. It’s frustrating how little information you have at any point in the process.”

At the end of the episode, Knox broke down crying.

"I don't know who that baby was," she said. "I don't know if I'll ever know. It's a weird thought."

Knox was convicted, and then acquitted, of her roommate Meredith Kercher’s 2007 murder as a student in Italy.

Knox served four years of a 26-year sentence at Capanne Prison near Perugia, Italy, for the murder of Kercher before her conviction was overturned in 2015. She's since written a memoir, "Waiting to Be Heard."

Knox and Robinson were married in February 2020.

