Amanda Kloots shares new pics of son Elvis and fans say he 'looks so much like Nick'

Amanda Kloots and her 20-month-old son, Elvis, are enjoying life’s small moments together.

Kloots shared a series of six photos of her son on Instagram, each one cuter than the next.

“Breakfast with my little man” she wrote in the caption, adding a blue heart emoji.

Fans commented that little Elvis, who will turn 2 in June, was growing right before their eyes.

“Wow! He is changing, looking so much older. So cute!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Growing so fast.”

“He really is a little man now!” yet another commented. “Where did baby Elvis go? 😭 He’s so adorable. Enjoy your getaway!”

Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero at the Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots collaboration launch event with baby Elvis on Aug. 27, 2019 in New York City. Noam Galai / Getty Images for Beyond Yoga

Other fans were quick to point out her son’s resemblance to his father, the late Broadway star, Nick Cordero, who passed away last July after he was hospitalized for months with COVID-19.

“He looks so much like Nick,” one fan observed.

Another wrote, “He’s so adorable, he looks just like his daddy. A blessing.”

“You can see so much of nick in him,” commented another, to which Kloots simply replied, “yes.”

Friday marked seven months since Cordero‘s death at age 41 from coronavirus complications. Cordero was diagnosed last April and experienced multiple complications, including lung damage and a blood clots that led to a leg amputation. Kloots honored her husband in a post on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white picture of her husband taken by photographer Jason Goodrich.

“Elvis and I miss him every single day,” she wrote in the caption Friday. “Its been very hard seeing pictures of us just a year ago and not feeling horrible pain and thinking, ‘how did this happen?’

“Emotionally speaking I have recognized that I’m not doing so great with my grief right now. I wanted to share things that I’ve been doing to help myself in case they may help you or someone you know,” she wrote.

Kloots said that she has been acknowledging the things in her life that trigger her and has been removing them while setting boundaries this month, writing, "Triggers seem small or something that 'it’s ok, I can deal with' but when they all add up it’s like a volcano that erupts and that’s not ok! You have to help yourself as much as you can."

She also said she is telling herself to move forward, adding, “I remind myself that Nick would want me to be happy, to succeed, to LIVE. I wrote it on my white board so I can see it everyday, ‘One foot in front of the other.’”

“The Talk” co-host added that she has been "actively searching for help" after she revealed last month that she is ready for therapy, telling fans, "I am trying out different therapists, different therapies, massages, healings, prayer, anything that might give me some peace."

Kloots has also been using reading as a means of coping, explaining, "I was given every grief book on the market when Nick passed. The one that is really helping me right now is, 'The Beauty of What Remains,' by @steve_leder . His words and how he explains grief has really resonating with me.

“No ones path of grief is the same,” she wrote. “It really is about getting through each day, that is goal.”