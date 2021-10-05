Amanda Kloots shared a story about a time when she felt the presence of her late husband, Nick Cordero, in the body of their young son Elvis.

On Monday’s “Dear Gabby,” podcast, Kloots, 39, remembered a moment with her and Cordero’s 2-year-old son.

“I was in a parking lot getting Elvis in his car seat and I just felt his energy shift. It was the weirdest, but yet not weird at all, thing. This energy whooshed in. All of the sudden, Elvis is staring at me,” Kloots told motivational speaker Gabrielle Bernstein.

“The Talk” co-host leaned in to give Elvis a hug. But when she tried to pull away, he wouldn’t let go. The little boy just held on tighter, she said.

Cordero was a Broadway actor who earned a Tony nomination for his role in "Bullets Over Broadway." He and Kloots, a dancer and fitness instructor, married in 2017 and Elvis was born in 2019. Cordero contracted COVID in March 2020 and spent three months fighting it. He died in July of last year at the age of 41.

“I finally pull away and I’ve locked eyes with him and he starts touching my face, like holding my face in his hands, going over my eyes and then opening my eye and doing that over and over again and he’s staring at me while he’s doing it,” Kloots recalled.

After studying Kloots’s wedding rings, Elvis inched closer so that their faces were touching.

“Then he takes his little hands and puts them on my face and pulls me into his and kisses me and holds it there for what felt like five minutes,” Kloots said.

Moments later, the toddler returned to his normal self.

“I feel another energy shift and he goes back to Elvis,” she said.

Earlier this month during an appearance on "Access Hollywood," Kloots described it as "almost like a 'Ghost' moment," referring to the 1990 movie.

Last year, Kloots said Cordero sent her a sign through a People magazine that featured him on the cover and the Geico gecko on the back.

“I had the People magazine on my bed last night because I was going to read it finally. It fell off the bed and landed face down and on the back cover was the Geico gecko. Nick put two things on his vision board this year, two things. One of them was the Geico gecko. Out of all the ads that could have been on the back of Nick's issue, THIS WAS THE AD!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Kloots said the creature has special symbolism and that seeing the gecko was clearly a message from Cordero.

“The spiritual meaning of a gecko, in case you are wondering, it represents incredible healing and cleansing due to its regenerative powers. The appearance of a gecko in your life means you are strong, fearless and can overcome anything!” she wrote. “I believe this was a sign from Nick! It was his cheeky way of saying, 'Hi honey. I’m here still! I’m with you."