Feb. 20, 2019, 9:46 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, enjoyed a star-studded baby shower Wednesday in Manhattan.

The former Meghan Markle, who made a surprise trip to New York City over the weekend, is expecting her first child with hubby Prince Harry this spring — and on Wednesday, her closest celebrity pals got together with her to celebrate the joyous milestone.

Amal Clooney, Gayle King, the duchess' BFF, Jessica Mulroney, and her former "Suits" co-star Abigail Spencer were all spotted entering The Mark Hotel in Manhattan for the baby shower.

Amal Clooney is seen arriving with gifts at The Mark Hotel for the Duchess of Sussex's baby shower. Raymond Hall / GC Images

Clooney, who looked stunning in a red jumpsuit under a black coat, arrived to the posh hotel along with an associate who carried two bags bursting with gifts.

King, who wore a purple coat with a cheery pink-and-red scarf, carried her own bag full of presents for the royal mom-to-be and her baby.

Media personality Gayle King also brought presents for the royal mom-to-be and her baby. Raymond Hall / GC Images

Other close pals, including Soho House director Markus Anderson and fashion designer Misha Nonoo, also joined the intimate party.

Since arriving days ago on her secret flight, Meghan, 37, has been catching up with all her Big Apple besties.

A member of Amal Clooney's entourage carried a bag full of baby gifts. Raymond Hall / GC Images

She spent Saturday making several stops in the city's SoHo neighborhood. Harper's Bazaar reported that she visited the bakery Ladurée, where she snacked on macaroons and sipped tea with Mulroney, the Canadian stylist whose children were members of Meghan’s bridal party at last year’s wedding.

"Suits" star Abigail Spencer arrives for the duchess' baby shower. Kevin Hagen / AP

E! News reported that Meghan grabbed lunch Tuesday with Spencer and later enjoyed dinner with Mulroney, Anderson and close pal Serena Williams at the swanky Polo Bar restaurant.

The duchess' best friend, Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, was a part of the intimate celebration. Kevin Hagen / AP

The trip is believed to be Meghan’s first back to the United States since becoming a member of the British royal family last year after her May 19 wedding.

Fashion designer Misha Nonoo is seen arriving at The Mark Hotel on Wednesday. Kevin Hagen / AP

TODAY royal contributor Camilla Tominey said it makes sense that the duchess wants to make the most of her limited free time before she becomes a royal mom.

"Clearly she wants to see some of her closest friends and celebrate before the (baby's) arrival," said Tominey.

Meghan is expected to fly home this week to London, where she'll reunite with Prince Harry before the pair head off again to Morocco for an official engagement. That trip is expected to be the last flight abroad before the birth of Baby Sussex.