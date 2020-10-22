7 alternative ideas for trick-or-treating Halloween this year

Trick-or-treating will be trickier than ever this Halloween due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. But that doesn’t mean this year’s celebrations need to be any less fun. TODAY Parents rounded up seven alternatives to keep your little ghouls happy and safe.

Candy Sticking

Wendy Winter, a mom in Denver, Colorado, decorated her front lawn with wrapped candies secured to sticks with tape. Winter used bamboo skewers, but for safety reasons, she recommends popsicle sticks, plastic spoons, glow sticks, and plastic straws.

“Yes, I still want to hang out on the porch and see everyone’s cute costumes. But no, I don’t want a bunch of kids ringing my doorbell and fishing in my bowl for candy,” Winter wrote on Facebook. "So, I’ll be decorating my yard with candy — Willy Wonka style."

Just don’t put your treats out too early.

“Squirrels apparently love to trick or treat and will take advantage of any candy forest if left unattended for too long,” Winter warned in a follow-up post.

Ghost Hunt

Ashlee Nicholas, a special education teacher in San Francisco, went viral on TikTok after creating a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt with ghost candy bags for her 2-year-old son.

Nicholas is a crafter, but don't worry if you're not. All you need to do is wrap individual pieces of candy or small toys in white tissue paper, tie them with a festive orange ribbon and then draw a ghost face on it.

“The best part of all of this has been people saying their Halloween is ‘saved’ now because of (my) video and random strangers sharing their own fun ideas with the world,” Nicholas previously told TODAY Parents. “I love it.”

Candy Luge

To help ensure social distancing, Carson Daly has set up a candy chute on his front steps.

“The treats will drop from 6ft away from the little goblins who dare approach,” the TODAY show co-host wrote on Instagram.

Carson explained that he made the chute out of a PVC pipe and noted that his his children are going to add sticks and other “finishing touches" to the gadget.

In September, one Ohio dad created a similar contraption by using an Amazon package, duct tape and spray paint.

Reverse trick-or-treating

Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital, suggests organizing a neighborhood event similar to a parade.

"Instead of having the kids go door to door, let the candy come to you," Blumberg wrote. "Kids can stand in their front yard showing off their cool costumes, while adults drive by and throw candy into their yard."

Glow-in-the-Dark Egg Hunt

"We’re going to turn our backyard into a spooky egg hunt," Jodi Schilling wrote on Instagram. "It is easy! All you need is a sharpie and some candy."

Trick-or-treat table

Many families are setting up treat tables in their driveways with candy-filled goodie bags.

Candy Tree

Hang bags of candy on a tree or a fence to be "picked." For added effect, decorate the branches with cobwebs.