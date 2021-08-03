Read Allyson Felix's moving letter to her 2-year-old daughter

Allyson Felix is not only the most decorated American female track-and-field Olympian of all time, she's a badass role model for daughter, Camryn.

Ahead of her race Tuesday in Tokyo, Felix shared a powerful letter to her 2-year-old daughter.

"Dear Cami," the five-time Olympian began. "Six gold medals and three silver, yet my greatest accomplishment is you.

Felix celebrates with her daughter Camryn at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon. Steph Chambers / Getty Images

"Do you know what they said after I had you? They said I'd retire, that I was too old to complete, that I couldn't get my body back in shape, but Cami, here I am to prove them wrong.

"Never, ever underestimate the power of your voice. That is something you've taught me," Felix said to her daughter, who spent time in the NICU after her emergency delivery in 2018.

"I went to Congress, Cami, thats an important place, where I advocated for women...I stood up for what is right.

"Even when your heart is aching, you're angry, exhausted, I pictured you growing up in this world, and fought to make it a better, more just place for you.

"I've had a lot of titles, but by far, mama is my favorite, and sweet girl, I want more medals. I deeply want you to see me standing on that podium with gold around my neck and know that mommy worked hard for it.

"Nobody said that it would be easy, but it will be worth it," Felix shared. She has been vocal about the disparity in compensation for female athletes in the months surrounding childbirth by her former sponsor, Nike.

"Your voice has power — don't ever forget that. You helped me find mine and I will continue to use it. Cami, I love you."

Known for her speed, Felix competed in 80% humidity in the women's 400-meter event, finishing first in 50.84 seconds.

"It's been a long way but I'm so excited to get out here," Felix told NBC after leaving the track, adding she talked to her family right before competing. "They're proud of me just for making it."

