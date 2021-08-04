Allyson Felix posts cute video of daughter watching her on TV: 'Mommy tired!'

No one is rooting harder for Allyson Felix while she's at the Tokyo Olympics than her daughter.

The most decorated American female track-and-field Olympian in history shared a sweet video Wednesday of her little girl watching clips of her running.

“One step at a time. One round at a time. Know your why,” Felix wrote in the caption for post with the video. “It’s really just one step at a time. Whether that’s a race or in real life. You just have to know your why.”

“My why is clear and unchanging. Swipe to see her watching mommy,” she added.

In the clip, Felix's daughter Camryn, 2, watches a highlight reel of her mother on the track.

“Mommy tired!" she says, while sitting next to who appears to be her dad, Kenneth Ferguson.

“Is she tired from running?” someone asks.

“Yeah,” she replies.

Felix, 35, has won a total of nine medals over five Olympics dating back to 2004, but those pale in comparison to being a mom.

"Six gold medals and three silver, yet my greatest accomplishment is you,” Felix wrote in a letter to her daughter earlier this week.

Felix suffered from preeclampsia while pregnant and in 2018, had Camryn via a cesarean section at 32 weeks.

“I am extremely proud to be an elite athlete and to have this legacy on the track, but it doesn’t stop there,” Felix told TODAY Parents in 2020.

“I am more than a sprinter. More than an Olympian. I am a mom. If I can use my voice and platform to speak on the inequalities facing Black pregnant women and the Black maternal mortality rate, I absolutely will.”

Felix also takes great pride in the fact she was 10 months postpartum in 2019 when she broke Usain Bolt's record for most gold medals in world championships.

“One of the best parts was hearing from other moms,” she told TODAY Parents last year. “To feel like I could represent them, that was the coolest thing.”

Felix finished first in her heat in the women's 400-meter earlier this week and moved on to the semifinals, where she placed second Wednesday and qualified for Friday's final.