See powerful example of white privilege that's going viral on TikTok

A video clip featuring dancers Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss participating in the "check your privilege challenge" on TikTok is going viral after the May 25 death of George Floyd and subsequent nationwide protests.

In the video, Boss and Holker sit on a sofa with their 4-year-old son, Maddox, and hold up all ten of their fingers as the original sound, uploaded by TikTok user boss_bigmamma begins to play.

"Put a finger down if you have been called a racial slur," says the voice in the clip. "Put a finger down if you've been followed in a store unnecessarily ... put a finger down if you have had fear in your heart when stopped by the police."

As more than ten scenarios dealt with by the black community are read, Boss eventually runs out of fingers. Holker, however, relates to none of the statements, until the final one.

When the voice says, "Put a finger down if you have ever had to teach your child how not to get killed by the police," Holker, a mom of biracial children, finally lowers a finger.

While thousands of videos featuring the sound clip have been uploaded to the social media, Holker and Boss' version has more than 2.5 million views, with the user boss_bigmamma commenting herself to say she's pleased that her message has traveled so far.

"Thank you for participating and spreading my message," she wrote under the post.

"Big Mamma" posted the sound to her own TikTok account on May 22, and her video sharing the original "privilege check" has nearly 60,000 views.