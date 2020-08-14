For dancers Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, timing is everything. So when the couple began dating in 2010, they knew to take things slow so they wouldn’t overwhelm Holker’s daughter, Weslie.

“I didn’t start hanging out with Weslie right away. We waited about six months,” Boss told TODAY Parents. “Allison handled it brilliantly. She wanted to make sure she knew exactly who I was and that is was going to be long-term.”

Holker, 32, noted that she didn’t want to force the relationship between Weslie, now 12, and the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“I wanted to let the grow over time. I knew I had to be patient,” Holker explained. “And today Weslie and Stephen have this beautiful, special connection.”

Boss said he bonded with Weslie by taking her on special dates just the two of them.

"That's how we figured each other out and got to know one another," he revealed. "We started making our own memories."

Holker and Boss, who have been married since 2013, are now also parents to 4-year-old Maddox and 9-month-old Zaia. Though it’s tricky with three kids, the “So You Think You Can Dance” alums give each child regular one-on-one time.

“Weslie and I will go get our nails done together. Stephen and Weslie go to Starbucks together every morning,” Holker said. “We make sure to find something that we have in common with each person and then that’s what we do with them.”

Holker and Boss opened up to TODAY Parents while promoting their partnership with Pampers and their #360StretchChallenge. The campaign involves putting the brand’s 360 FIT diapers to the test though dance, fitness and yoga.

“With all the movement we do a family, it was a non-brainer teaming up with them,” Holker said. “We’re constantly teaching our kids how important it is to stay active.”