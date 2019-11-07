Sign up for our newsletter

Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss are now a family of five!

The two “So You Think You Can Dance” stars welcomed a baby girl to the family.

They made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram. Holker wrote baby Zaia Boss is 9 lbs, 3oz and 21 inches long.



“Healthy beautiful angel,” she posted, with a photo of the couple’s hands and the newborn tightly gripping her mom’s finger.

Boss posted the same photo and similar status that just read “Zaia."

Holker and Boss announced they were expecting during an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Mother’s Day, where Boss has been a DJ since 2014.

Since then, they’ve been posting amazing dance videos together on Instagram, with Holker’s baby bump getting bigger and bigger.

They even busted a few moves on Ellen’s show!

In addition to Boss’ DJ role on “Ellen,” he’s appeared in the comedian’s “Game of Games” show. The couple also hosted a show called “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings.”

Both are professional dancers and alumni of the show “So You Think You Can Dance.” Holker has continued to make a career as a dancer and appeared as a professional in several seasons of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Holker, Boss and family before the arrival of baby Zaia!

Boss and Holker share one biological child, Maddox, 3, and are raising Holker’s firstborn, Weslie, 11, together.