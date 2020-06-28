Allison Holker and Stephen "tWITCH" Boss' daughter Weslie Boss had the perfect response to a critic who asked the 12-year-old why she dresses "like a boy."

"Patriarchy is dead. Just because I don’t wear dresses and bright pink doesn’t mean I’m dressing like a boy," the pre-teen said in a TikTok video. "This is my style."

"I wear comfy clothes and darker colors and just because I dress like that doesn’t mean I’m dressing like a boy and it doesn’t mean that boys or girls are defined by certain things because of their gender," she added.

Holker, 32, reposted her daughter's video, along with a message about how "proud" she is of Weslie for "standing up for herself and using her voice."

"We need to stop trying to tear each other down...instead we should stand together understanding our uniqueness is beautiful! Love you @weslierboss," she wrote. Holker added several hashtags to her message: #sayitlouderfortheonesintheback, #genz and #thisis12.

Holker and Boss are also parents to Maddox 4, and 6-month-old daughter Zaia. Last month, the "So You Think You Can Dance" alum celebrated her oldest child turning 12.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my BEAUTIFUL WESLIE !!!!!" she wrote. "I love you so much and watching you grow up each and every day is a pleasure. 12 years old and you are stunning in all ways, your smart, your caring, your the best big sister, a great friend and a beautiful daughter! You are by far one of my greatest accomplishments , I AM PROUD to be your momma!!"

Holker and Boss have been married since 2013. To commemorate Loving Day, the interracial couple both shared photos of their wedding day to honor the anniversary of Loving v. Virginia, the landmark Supreme Court case from 1967 that overturned laws banning interracial marriage. The case involved Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple whose marriage was initially deemed illegal according to Virginia state law.

"Love wins. 53 years ago today, our life together became a possibility. Forever turned into reality. Our family, our legacy," Boss wrote on Instagram.

"We couldn’t have gotten here without Mr. & Mrs. Loving. And just like their love for each other paved the way for change, I want for our love to do the same. To be a picture of hope. A picture of happiness."