Alicia Silverstone defends her 9-year-old son's long hair

“Clueless” star Alicia Silverstone is defending her 9-year-old son Bear’s long hair.

In a recent post celebrating Bear's tresses, Silverstone said she is proud of him for knowing who he is.

"One time my son was made fun of by other kids because of his hair on a bus ride to surf camp," she wrote in part. She had already scheduled a haircut for the next day, but to her surprise, he asked to keep his locks long.

“…When we showed up, he said ‘please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist,’” she wrote. “That’s my boy! He knows who he is.

She added that she believes we should “all try to embrace our children and who they choose to be without any judgment.”

“He loves his hair and chooses to have it long. Mama and Papa aren’t going to stop him from being him,” she wrote. “He’s beautiful and we love his hair!”

Silverstone, who shares Bear with her ex, Christopher Jarecki, has talked about her parenting style before.

At a summit in May, she said they let Bear go back and forth between his parents' homes when he wants to.

“We ask Bear where he wants to be,” she told TODAY Parents at the time. “But then I started to wonder if that was too much pressure. So, I checked in with him and he said, 'I love that I get to decide.' We both have different perks!"

Silverstone also said that when Bear is acting up, she gently explains how the behavior is making her feel and he stops.

“I’ll use a serious voice but I never yell. I’ll say, ‘Sweetheart, Mommy is getting upset,’” Silverstone explained. “I’ve been yelled at and I’m not a fan of it.”

The “Babysitters Club” star also famously wrote that placing a child in a crib is “tantamount to child neglect,” credited her choices for their unique bond and as of May, they still shared a bed.

Silverstone is happy to march to the beat of her own drum when it comes to parenting, but she pointed out her son's fashion choices echo that of some pretty legendary celebrities.

"Brad Pitt… Harry Styles…. Jason Momoa… even Jesus 😉... all long hair! Just sayin.. 😂❤️," she wrote.