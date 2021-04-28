Alicia Keys shared a magical, musical moment with her 10-year-old son, Egypt, who showed off his own gorgeous on backup vocals while playing the piano.

The proud mom, 40, posted an Instagram video of their chills-inducing performance of Eurythmics’ 1983 hit, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

“Egypt On The Keys,” she wrote in the caption. “I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer! He is making magic.”

Egypt and his Grammy-winning mom have been making music together for years. When he was just 7, Egypt accompanied her on the piano as she sang “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers.

“Wow wow wow I’ve been waiting for this moment,” Keys' husband, Swizz Beatz, wrote on Instagram about the impressive collaboration between his wife and son. “The dedication and hard work my wife put into the kids are priceless🙏🏽 Let me find out y’all have a tour coming soon.”

Egypt even joined Keys on stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, playing piano as she belted out her song “Raise a Man.”

It was a magical mother-son duet! Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"I'm so blessed tonight to raise a man like you, Egypt," Keys said at the end of their sweet performance.

As if all the above wasn’t impressive enough, Egypt is a budding songwriter, too. Back in 2016, Egypt shared a song he wrote called “Super-boy.”

His dad posted the clip of his then-6-year-old son’s musical creation.

“Proud Dad Alert,” he wrote in the caption. “Egy wrote his 1st song Super-boy🙌🏽 wait for the fancy fingers at the end 😂 Kids you gotta love em💗🎹 #Dedication #hardwork.”

Beatz and Keys also share another child together, 6-year-old son Genesis, who's also a burgeoning artist. In June last year, during the height of the pandemic, he photographed his mom for the cover of InStyle magazine. The shot showed Keys styled simply with a white tank top, gold hoop earrings and a fresh-faced look.

We can't wait to see what creative pursuits this family conquers next!