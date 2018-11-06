Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Ali Fedotowsky has given birth to two children, but after she welcomed those arrivals, she said goodbye to something else — the body she had before those babies.

And that's just fine by her.

On Monday the former "Bachelorette" and current "Home and Family" star shared a revealing photo with her fans and followers that offered a peek at what she calls her "extra squishy" belly, and she also shared a message about how she learned to love it.

"Self love is a difficult thing to fully embrace," she wrote alongside the photo in which she wears just a blush-colored bra and black leggings. "When I look at myself in the mirror I can’t help but notice that my hips are wider than they used to be, my wrinkles are deeper than when I was in my 20’s, and my stomach has lumps and bumps that didn’t used to be there."

But rather than letting herself dwell on the differences, she found a way to celebrate them — by recounting how they all came about.

"I try to remember that my hips are wider because they give birth to two beautiful children," she explained. "My wrinkles are deeper because I’ve spent countless sleepless nights making sure my kiddos are cared for, fed, and loved. And my belly is extra squishy because it spent 18 months making sure two sweet little babies had a place to call home."

So when she looks at her changing body these days, she sees more than meets the eye.

"Sometimes what we see as 'flaws' on the outside are actually what make us stunningly beautiful on the inside," she wrote.

The 34-year-old, who shares her children — Molly, 2, and Riley, 5 months — with her radio host hubby, Kevin Manno, closed her post with a few related hashtags for fellow moms, including one that reiterated the most important part of her message: "#SelfLove"