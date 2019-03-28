Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 28, 2019, 8:01 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno wants new moms everywhere to be proud of their post-pregnancy bodies.

The former "Bachelorette," who welcomed her second child with hubby Kevin Manno in May 2018, shared before-and-after pregnancy photos on Instagram, saying that she'd "earned" the loose skin around her belly.

"It’s crazy to think this was my body 10 months ago. Look at that belly! (swipe to see my belly today)," wrote the 34-year-old reality star.

"I knew I had a larger than average belly when I was pregnant with Riley (because he was a big baby and because I had Polyhydramnios) But I don’t think I realized just how big I was," she continued. "So why (on) earth would I think my body should bounce back to a flat tummy 10 months after THIS?"

The blogger and mom of two said she's come to embrace the skin around her tummy. "To be 100% honest with you guys I actually kind of like my loose skin," she wrote. "That’s the honest truth."

She may fuss over it down the line, but for now her belly is her "badge of honor," one that reminds her of the strength she tapped into when pregnant with daughter Molly, 2, and baby boy Riley, 10 months.

Former "Bachelorette" Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and her husband, Kevin Manno, pose with their daughter, Molly, and son, Riley. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

"I earned this loose skin," she wrote. "I gave everything my body has to offer to bring two beautiful humans into this world! That’s not something I should feel ashamed of, that something I should feel empowered by!"

"So every time I look at my tummy I remind myself to feel strength, power, and sacrifice. And in the end, I’m left with the greatest gift — two beautiful children and the family I’ve always DREAMED of. "

Fedotowsky-Manno finished her inspiring post by urging other new moms to look at their bodies with similar awe.

"I hope that when YOU look in the mirror today, you feel the same respect and love when you see the person staring back at you," she wrote. "How we perceive ourselves is either our greatest strength or weakness. Work towards making it your strength!"

It's not the first time the reality star has shared a body-positive message for moms.

In November 2018, she shared a photo of her "extra squishy" belly — writing that it got that way "because it spent 18 months making sure two sweet little babies had a place to call home."