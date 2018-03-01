Watch the sweet moment Ali Fedotowsky learned the sex of baby No. 2

share tweet pin email

It's a boy!

Just days after sharing news of a recent pregnancy scare — which, thankfully, turned out just fine — Ali Fedotowsky revealed the sex of her baby-on-the-way in tear-filled video.

The "Bachelorette" alum and husband Kevin Manno filmed the clip in November, but only shared their happy news and emotional reactions Wednesday.

In the home video, the couple and their 19-month old daughter, Molly, readied themselves for the news, as Fedotowsky vowed, that boy or girl, "either way we're super happy."

Tears rolled down her face when she opened an envelope and told them, "It's a boy!"

"We don’t plan on having any more children and we knew that if this baby wasn’t a boy, we would never raise a son (well a human son. We have our poochie son Owen)," she wrote in a post that accompanied the video on her blog. "Which, really, would’ve been totally fine! But we were pretty dang happy when we learned that we would get to experience the joy of a little baby boy!"

If the clip seems like déjà vu to Fedotowsky's fans, it should. Back in 2015, she and her hubby filmed another video from the very same spot in the home — that was day they learned that they had a little girl on the way.

As for their son, he's due in May, so all that's left for the family to do is wait to greet him.

Oh, and come up with a fitting name.

For that, the blogger and "Home and Family" expert is turning to her followers.

"So now that you all know that we are having a boy, I really need your help picking a name!" she wrote. "I am so completely stumped. There are a couple parameters that I am hoping for when it comes to the name. I’d love it to be a two syllable name. And I’d look for the name we give him to be the name he goes by."

That's coming from an Alexandra who's always had to tell everyone to call her Ali.

"I just don’t want my kid to have to deal with that pain in the butt throughout his life," the 33-year-old added.

That's understandable. The baby-name game is never easy!