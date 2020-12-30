Alexis Ohanian shares rare photo with wife Serena Williams and 3-year-old daughter

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, and wife Serena Williams make up one of the most successful celebrity couples out there. So, it's no surprise that family photos aren't always their priority.

That's why the father of one made a point on Tuesday to share a series of sweet snapshots of himself with Williams and their 3-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. In the caption, the entrepreneur explained why the photos were special.

"Business Dad life never stops. Though sometimes it pauses for a family photo," he wrote. "Trying to do the best I can for these two."

The series of three pictures shows Williams, 39, wearing a grey dress and matching pumps while holding her toddler, who is dressed in all white. Ohanian, 37, stands on the side in a grey blazer, black pants and sneakers with his long hair slicked back. In the first shot, he's pointing at the camera, but later he helps Williams hold their little one.

Earlier this year, Ohanian announced that he was stepping down from the board of Reddit, which he co-founded in 2005, in order to make way for a Black candidate. He stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY in June to discuss the decision and also shared some insight into his family.

Asked by TODAY's Dylan Dreyer what role fatherhood played in his decision to leave Reddit, Ohanian said, "It really crystallized for me the importance for all of us to decide what kind of world we're creating for our kids and to see in her a purity and a love that all children have, a love for all."

"To think about ... at some point she'll have to learn about this world just felt so deeply, deeply unfair," he continued. "It was time for me to look in the mirror and realize what I could be doing to make things better."

He went on to address the challenges that he's seen Williams face because she's a Black woman.

"It's a blessing to have a front-row seat to someone as phenomenal as my wife. It has also really made clear for me the differences that we've had to encounter along our journeys respectively in our careers," Ohanian explained. "To see someone who has accomplished as much as she has and still face what she faces day in and day out was really eye-opening and frustrating and the sort of thing that. as a husband, you feel all kinds of feelings about and you feel incensed."

Williams and Ohanian got engaged in late 2016 and tied the knot in November of the next year, just two months after she gave birth to Olympia.