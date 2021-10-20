IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Spy Kids' star reveals how son, 2, lost his finger in terrible accident

Alexa PenaVega experienced major mom guilt after the scary incident.
TODAY
By Kait Hanson

Alexa PenaVega revealed Tuesday that son, Kingston, suffered a "traumatic" accident on October 15.

The 'Spy Kids' star shared a photo to her Instagram stories of the 2-year-old wearing a mitten covering his hand.

"Little trooper. Handling his injury like a champ," she wrote alongside watery eye emojis.

In a follow-up post, the actor detailed the accident that occurred last Friday, causing Kingston to lose his finger.

"While getting the kids ready for bed I shut Kingston's fingers in the hinge of the bathroom door," she wrote. "His first finger is bruised and a little bloody...but his middle finger took the brunt of it and was severed from the first knuckle near the tip."

Alexa PenaVega shared Tuesday her son, Kingston, had suffered a "traumatic" injury.VegaAlexa, Instagram

The mom of three shared it was the "most traumatic thing" the family has ever had to endure.

"The mom guilt and shame was really hard to get through," PenaVega wrote. "Carlos was amazing and swooped in like Superman to take care of our family. It took a minute for all of us to process what happened."

In addition to Kingston, PenaVega and husband Carlos, who married in 2013, are also parents to Ocean, 4, and Rio, 5 months.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTYdh17lF1N

The actor shared that thankfully the little guy is "already doing backflips like nothing happened" and credited her faith for avoiding feelings of shame and guilt.

Alexa PenaVega shared the update to her Instagram stories Tuesday.VegaAlexa, Instagram

"The enemy tried to take advantage of our vulnerable situation," she wrote. "So we had to toss that out the window!!!"

In one final post, PenaVega added a bittersweet update.

VegaAlexa, Instagram

"They were not able to reattach the piece of his finger. Poor baby," she said. "But the other 9 are so cute! He'll be more than fine!"

