Alexa and Carlos PenaVega share that their daughter, Indy, was stillborn

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega shared some sad news with their followers.

The couple was expecting their fourth child but they revealed in an Instagram post on April 15 that their daughter, whom they had named Indy, was stillborn.

“There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest,” the couple began in a joint post. “It has been a painful journey. But in pain we have found peace.”

The pair said that the prayers they have received from their community have been “so sustaining in this difficult season.”

“This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all,” the continued. “Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted ... then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her.”

The PenaVegas concluded by writing that they “can’t understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you can’t wait to see how many other lives you change.”

The couple did not share when their daughter was stillborn.

The actors, who have been married since 2014, announced that they were expecting their fourth child together in November.

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are also parents to sons Ocean, 6, and Kingston, 4, and daughter Rio, 2.

Since announcing her pregnancy, the former “Spy Kids” star had been documenting her journey online.

In March, she posted a vlog from the hospital and shared that she had been bleeding and decided to get checked out. “There was definitely this moment of, ‘This is bad, this is not good,’” she said at the time, recounting her experience.

At the time, she said that she had a separation of her placenta and uterus, but her water did not break. She also said she appreciated the prayers and was cherishing all her time with her baby.

In their heartbreaking announcement, friends and fans like Danica McKellar, Tiffany Thornton, Julianne Hough and Jana Kramer, among many others expressed their condolences.

Alexa PenaVega’s former “Spy Kids” co-star Daryl Sabara wrote, “Love you so so much.”