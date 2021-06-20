Alex Trebek’s oldest daughter, Nicky, is honoring the late game show legend this Father's Day weekend.

Late Saturday, Nicky Trebek, 55, shared a photo on her Instagram of a sweet family moment with her dad surrounded by his three children, including Matthew, 31, and Emily, 28.

“Seems like a minute ago #missingyou #trebekgang #dadlove,” she captioned the post.

On her Instagram story, Nicky posted another family photo, this time a snap of Matthew and herself posing next to their father. Just above Alex Trebek’s head, she placed a small sticker that read, “I miss you.”

The longtime “Jeopardy!” host died on Nov. 8 at age 80, a year and a half after he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Alex Trebek adopted Nicky when he was married to his first wife, Elaine, whom he divorced in 1981. He went on to have two more children with his second wife, Jean Trebek.

Last year for Father’s Day, his three kids joined Jean Trebek ahead of the holiday to discuss what Trebek was like as a dad for an article on Insidewink, where Jean is as an editor. In the article, each of the children shared a personality trait of their father’s that they admired.

“His persistence when it comes to solving challenges. ... Never give up!” Matthew said.

Emily added, “His determination. ... When he has his mind set on something, nothing will change it!”

In her response, Nicky revealed that she was inspired by how he handled his cancer diagnosis and fought all the way through.

“His generosity to everyone and his humility about it,” she said. “I personally experienced him writing hundreds of thousands of thank-you notes while he battled for his life. It’s truly astounding. I honestly can’t even put it into words.”

Nicky also honored her father's life and his legacy earlier this year when she watched her dad’s last episode of the beloved game show, which aired Jan. 8. The episode was filmed 10 days before Trebek died.

“You were extraordinary!!!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo that read, “Jeopardy! Forever!"