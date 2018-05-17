Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome another son — see their cute announcement!

share tweet pin email

Baby Baldwinito has arrived!

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their fourth child — and it's another son. Both parents shared the news with a sweet pic of them gazing down at their little boy as he rests with Mom in her hospital bed.

"He’s here! He’s perfect! 8 lbs. 2oz. #wegotthis2018," Hilaria, 34, gushed in her caption.

Alec, 60, was just as excited, writing in his post, "Here we go again! #BaldwinitosEverywhere."

The little fella — whose name hasn't yet been revealed — joins his older siblings, sister Carmen, 4, and brothers Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 20 months, as well as his half-sister, Ireland Baldwin, 22, Alec's daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, announced they would be adding to the Baldwin brood last November with an adorable Instagram snap that found them playing on the floor with their kids.

"Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring," Hilaria wrote in the caption. Later, the fitness guru revealed baby No. 4 would be another boy.

Though Alec's won plenty of acting awards in his time — including an Emmy last September for his "Saturday Night Live" guest spots — he told People magazine in 2015 he's most fulfilled at home.

"I love my wife more than anything. I love our family, I’m very happy," Alec gushed. "I’ve never been happier before in my life."

Congratulations, Alec and Hilaria!