Alec and Hilaria Baldwin say they want to have another baby after 2nd pregnancy loss

Having another child is a matter of when, not if, for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin.

On Thursday night, the couple, who suffered pregnancy loss twice in 2019, spoke about their desire to have another baby and how their shared grief has brought them even closer together.

“We’re going to have another one, just not now,” Alec, 61, told Extra at the American Museum of Natural History’s annual gala. “It’s a question of time… It was a surprise.”

Actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin attend the American Museum of Natural History's 2019 Museum Gala on Nov. 21 in New York. Evan Agostini / AP

The outing marked the Baldwins' first public appearance since revealing their most recent pregnancy loss 11 days ago.

“Physically, I am feeling a lot better,” Hilaria, 35, said. “Emotionally, I’m feeling a lot better. Sharing can be hard, but once you share, it feels a little more real and then once it’s more real, you can heal.”

It’s estimated that one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, and Hilaria added that opening up about her losses on social media and beyond has allowed her to “feel not alone.”

One of the women Hilaria has bonded with is James Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly, who recently suffered her fourth pregnancy loss.

“We connected, and I guess we truly know what’s going on for each other,” Hilaria said. “It’s been tough. She’s very strong and my heart is with what’s going on with them.”

But it’s Hilaria’s connection with her husband that’s grown the most in the wake of everything they’ve been through.

“If we were closer… I would be sewn to her,” Alec told Extra.

The couple have been married since 2012, and have four children together — Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1. Alec also has a 24-year-old daughter, model Ireland Baldwin, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.