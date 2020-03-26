Alec and Hilaria Baldwin won't talk about coronavirus in front of their kids

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are opening up about why they've decided not to talk about the coronavirus in front of their kids.

“My wife and I, we adjourn to another room. We don’t talk about the nuts and bolts in front of the kids. No point in contaminating them with fear and so forth. We want them to be kids and enjoy their lives and enjoy their day and that's it," Alec, 61, explained during a virtual interview Wednesday on "The Howard Stern Show."

Still, the couple's four children — Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 22 months — can sense something unusual is going on in the world outside of their home.

“Kids are smart and they pick up more than you think they are. They're constantly talking about, 'What the corona?' 'What's this corona?' But it’s interesting because they’re not stressed about it as long as, you know, what Alec is saying, as long as we don’t show that we’re stressed out about it, then they don't get stressed out about it," said Hilaria, 36.

As the family lives in quarantine together, the children have been enjoying the extra time with their mom and dad.

"We spend all of our time together and they are really loving that," said the co-host of the “Mom Brain” podcast.

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, avoid discussing the coronavirus in front of their four children. Evan Agostini / AP

When their kids do ask questions about COVID-19, both parents try to set their minds at ease.

"We say, 'Yeah, there’s a virus right now and Mommy and Daddy are doing absolutely everything to make sure that we’re OK, and that’s why we’re living differently,'" said Hilaria. "'That’s why we’re not having play dates, we’re not going out, we’re not doing this, we’re not doing that.

"'It’s going to be like this for a while,'" she added. "'But it’s because we know that we’re going to be OK.'"