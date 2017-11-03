Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria expecting baby No. 4 — see the cute announcement

share tweet pin email

Congratulations are in order for Alec Baldwin and his fitness-expert wife, Hilaria: The happy couple are expecting their fourth child.

Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️. I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl...I’ll post it tomorrow midday 😘. We are so excited! A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Nov 3, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Hilaria revealed the news on Friday with a sweet Instagram snap that found the couple cuddling cozily on the floor with their kids — Carmen, 4, Rafael, 2, and Leo, 13 months — and their adorable pooch.

"Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring," the 33-year-old mom and author wrote in the caption.

"I'm gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl," she added. "I’ll post it tomorrow midday. We are so excited!"

Happy Halloween 🎃 💛 A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Oct 31, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Alec, 59, shared his wife's post for his own followers, quipping in the caption, "Here we go again."

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and celebrated their fifth anniversary by renewing their vows in front of the kids — including Alec's oldest child, daughter Ireland, 22, (with ex-wife Kim Basinger) — in July.

Familia A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Though Alec won an Emmy in September for his hilarious impersonation of U.S. president Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," he told People magazine in 2015 his greatest role is in life is being a family man.

"I love my wife more than anything. I love our family, I’m very happy," Alec gushed. "I’ve never been happier before in my life."

Congratulations, Alec and Hilaria!