Alec Baldwin: 26-year age gap with wife means different parenting styles

Alec Baldwin is pulling back the curtain on who reigns at home.

In the most recent episode of Rob Lowe's "Literally!" podcast, the 62-year-old dad of six revealed his parenting style does not always align with that of his 36-year-old wife Hilaria’s philosophy.

“We do not always agree,” he said on the topic. “My wife prevails, if you will, but we do not always agree because I'm still much older than my wife.”

The couple, married in 2012, have a 26-year age gap.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“My goal wasn't to marry a much younger woman,” the "Saturday Night Live" star said. “I met a woman I fell in love with and she was a unique person. ... I come from a time, my dad was a very tough guy, and he would just look at you with that look. ... We were terrified of my dad. He was a really tough guy. With me, my wife lectures me more than my children. My wife is like, 'Don't look at them like that, Alec! That look is not good.'"

Despite their differences, Baldwin wouldn’t have it any other way.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"I hit the jackpot as far as that's concerned, because I wound up having a lot of kids with a woman who's a great mom," he said.

The actor isn’t the only one to speak out on the pair's different parenting approaches. In a March 2020 interview with TODAY Parents, Hilaria Baldwin confessed that the coronavirus pandemic has forced her to relax.

“I’ve learned that I’m letting myself go a little bit,” the "Mom Brain" podcaster said. “I was always very anti- any kind of app or any kind of electronic device. I was like, ‘Pencil and paper only! Everything should be hands-on!’ And, ultimately, now I’ve realized that I have to go with the flow with their generation."

On Sept. 8, Alec and Hilaria welcomed their fifth child together, son Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin, after experiencing two miscarriages within seven months in 2019.

“This is something that has not been easy,” she said in 2019 on the topic of miscarriage. “I wanted to come out and speak about it because it’s something so many people deal with, and as women we’re trained to deal with it silently. I don’t think we have to live with such fear.”

‘Edu Pau’ joined siblings Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2, as well as Alec’s daughter Ireland, 24, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In 2019, Hilaria opened up about her role as a stepparent in a candid Instagram post.

"Having a stepchild is a delicate matter. Especially one who is grown," she wrote. "I think my relationship with her has been so successful because I never tried to step in as her mommy. She has a good mother, who I have tremendous respect for ... and I put myself in Kim’s shoes: if my children ever had a stepmother, I’d want her to let me be number one."