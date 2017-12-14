Alec Baldwin's 2-year-old son 'hates Santa' in hilarious family portrait

share tweet pin email

Alec Baldwin could submit his family's Christmas photo to Jimmy Kimmel's hilarious annual segment "Santa's Lap or Flu Shot?"

That's because the funny pic perfectly demonstrates just how tough it can be to get three toddlers to happily pose with Santa.

The pic finds the Emmy winner's oldest son, Rafa, 2, recoiling in horror at the sight of jolly Old Saint Nick — while his sister, Carmen, 4, and little brother, Leonardo, 1, seem to be waiting for him to chill out.

Baldwin's wife, Hilaria — who's pregnant with the couple's fourth child — posted the wacky mishap of a snap on Instagram, explaining, "Rafa: hates Santa."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Alec Baldwin tells Megyn Kelly about his family, his favorite roles and more Play Video - 12:28 Alec Baldwin tells Megyn Kelly about his family, his favorite roles and more Play Video - 12:28

The fitness guru and author, 33, went on to share what gifts her other kids asked Santa for, as well as what was going through her mind as the photog tried to get a decent shot.

"Carmen: asked for a magic carpet. Leo is like: whatever...as long as food is involved in this experience. Alec: the forever photogenic celebrity. And me:... trying to avoid traumatizing my 2 year old and GETTING MY OBLIGATORY SANTA PHOTO...while sacrificing any attempt at a decent pose," she wrote.

In early November, she and Baldwin 59, revealed they would be adding to their brood in an adorable announcement that found the couple cuddling cozily on the floor with their kids.

"Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring," wrote Hilaria, who later revealed baby No. 4 would be another son.

That means by this time next year, the Baldwin family Christmas photo will be even more fun!