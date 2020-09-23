Alec Baldwin hilariously explains why it's great to be an older dad with young kids

Baldwin then poked fun at himself and his advancing age.

“As my friend said, especially with all my sons, they can be a bit curt from time to time. And so, my friend said to me, ‘Don’t worry at your age. By the time they’re saying things that really upset you, you’ll be deaf, anyway, so don’t worry,” he said.

Baldwin, who also shares daughter Ireland, 24, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, said he’s prepping for such a scenario.

“I’m practicing. Even now, we’ll be having dinner and they’ll say something and I’ll be like, ‘What? What did you say? What?’ he joked while mimicking an old man’s voice.

Eduardo himself made his television debut while Baldwin spoke with DeGeneres and Hilaria joined her husband while holding their newest addition.

“He’s not a girl, but he’s perfect,” Hilaria said, referring to DeGeneres saying earlier that she wants a girl.

“First of all, congratulations and he is perfect,” DeGeneres said. “And you look like you just came from a spa, Hilaria.”

“That baby just came out of you nine days ago and you look incredible and you have four other children,” she added.

“Yeah, well, we have it down by now,” she replied.

They may have it down at this point, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t exhausting.

Hilaria posted a photo on Instagram featuring Alec sleeping on the couch while surrounded by his whole family.

“Yesterday, when we got home with Edu, after the intitial wildness of meeting him, we watched a movie of their choice. Two tired parents, all of our Baldwinitos together...hearts full,” she wrote, in part.