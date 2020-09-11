Alec Baldwin is every tired dad in this family photo with the new baby

Busy dad Alec Baldwin is catching Z's whenever he can!

The Emmy winner, 62, looks happy and exhausted in a sweet family photo his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, 36, shared Friday on Instagram.

The photo finds the Baldwins cuddled on a couch with all five of their children: Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, Romeo, 2, and newborn Eduardo, or "Edu," who arrived Tuesday night.

Alec, who also shared a daughter, Ireland, 24, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, apparently dozed off while playing with one of his little ones — he's seen fast asleep holding a plastic toy in his hands!

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin, seen here in March 2020, tied the knot in 2012 after one year of dating. Sean Zanni / Getty Images

Hilaria opened up in her caption about how thrilled the couple was to bring baby Edu home to meet his siblings. "Yesterday, when we got home with Edu, after the initial wildness of meeting him, we watched a movie of their choice. Two tired parents, all of our Baldwinitos together...hearts full," she wrote.

The fitness guru and "Mom Brain" podcast co-host went on to say that she and Alec are teaching their "little New Yorkers" about the significance of Sept. 11.

"Today we wake up to 9/11 and I think about my little New Yorkers, my little beings of this next generation. We talk to them about the significance of today, in different ways to each, as they are different ages. We remember, we mourn, and we honor," she wrote, adding, "As their mother, I meditate on how I can raise them to make this planet more peaceful, more respected, and safer."

The cute pic of the Baldwin brood comes just two days after Hilaria announced baby Edu's arrival on Instagram.

"We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier," she gushed next to a photo of her and Alec in a hospital room gazing at their son.

On Thursday, she shared another photo of the adorable little boy snugly wrapped in a yellow blanket to reveal his name.

"We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin," she wrote. "His name means 'wealthy guardian of peace and light'. We love you baby Edu."

Hilaria announced her pregnancy in April with an Instagram video that showed her baby’s heartbeat during an ultrasound. The happy news came after she experienced two devastating miscarriages in seven months.

“Sound up ... I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” Hilaria wrote at the time. “Just got that great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”