Alanis Morissette is now a mother of three!

The singer announced the news via Instagram Monday afternoon, sharing a sweet up-close photo of the baby and writing, “he’s here.”

Morissette, 45, who is married to rapper Mario "Souleye" Treadway, 39, revealed her newborn son's name in the caption: Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway. She noted that Winter was born on Aug. 8.

Morissette, who's also mom to Ever Imre, 8, and Onyx Solace, 3, announced her pregnancy in March by posting a black-and-white photo of herself that revealed her baby bump.

She later told Self magazine that after experiencing a series of "challenges and some miscarriages," she didn’t think another baby was in the cards — until she found out she was pregnant.

"I was basically feeling a little unusual," she revealed in a video that accompanied the story. "I've been pregnant before, so I started feeling those familiar feelings of lightheadedness and just certain things, and so I asked my husband to pick up a little pee-on-the-stick (test) on the way home. And then I got my answer."

Despite her past struggles with postpartum depression, which she has addressed on social media, Morissette feels ready to take on whatever comes her way with her new child.

Morissette and husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway are now parents to three children, including newborn son Winter Mercy. Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

"The first time around, I didn't seek help for a year and four months, and I remember calling a doctor and I said, 'Does this get easier if I kind of stick it out and soldier through it?' — which had been my way of approaching almost everything in my life, just soldier through — and she said, 'No, it actually gets worse.’”

Morissette explained how her approach would be different with child No. 3.

"I’m just going to be like, 'OK, everybody, even if I say I'm OK, I want you to resist believing me at first,'" Morissette said. "I'm going to be a lot more attuned to what's going on, because depression has a way of taking away self-perception."