March 25, 2019, 10:07 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Alanis Morissette is pregnant with baby No. 3!

The "You Oughta Know" singer, 44, revealed the happy news on Monday with a sweet black-and-white photo of herself on Instagram.

In the pic, Morissette is seen singing into a microphone while wearing headphones and a tight black turtleneck that shows off her baby bump.

“So much NEWness..." she captioned it.

The singer's rep confirmed the news to The Associated Press.

Alanis Morissette and husband Mario Treadway are expanding their family! Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Morissette and her husband, rapper Mario “Souleye” Treadway, 38, tied the knot in a private ceremony at home in May 2010. The couple already share a son, Ever Imre, 8, and a daughter, Onyx Solace, who turns 3 in June.

Congrats to Alanis and her hubby on their happy news!